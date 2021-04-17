35 Hour Curfew in UP: Here's What's Allowed and What's Not

A 35-hour corona curfew will begin on Saturday at 8pm to break the coronavirus chain in Uttar Pradesh. The curfew will continue till 7 am on Monday. Strict instructions have been released and the administration has made clear that people should only step out for essential work and emergencies.

Essential services will continue to function, whereas polling parties connected with Panchayat elections, health workers and sanitation workers will be allowed to travel. All markets, offices except essential services will remain closed. During this period, the sanitisation and fogging will be carried out by the Fire Department at the Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayat and Gram Panchayat level and by the sugar mills by running a special campaign.

The UP chief secretary has instructed the officers to ensure the 100 per cent implementation of face masks in cities and rural areas. Failure to comply with this should be punished with a fine of Rs 1000 for the first time and a maximum fine of Rs 10,000 for the second time. Instructions have been given to make the police station responsible for enforcing the implementation mandatorily wearing masks. Senior officers of the police and administration will also inspect the main roads, markets and ensure implementation of face masks.

According to the order of the Revenue Department and Health Department’s guideline in each district, instructions were given to make the quarantine centres available by Thursday night. The District Magistrate and the Revenue Officer concerned will be responsible for the districts from which this information is not given till Thursday night.

Instructions have been given to police officers at the district level to review arrangements made to prevent infection of corona in police personnel. Camps have been asked to be conducted in the police line. Instructions have been given to the fire department for daily fogging on the police line, police post, police station and police office.

The Commissioner of Police, District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure proper screening and testing at railway stations, bus stations and airports. Drug inspectors have been asked to arrange oxygen supply in government, private hospitals and private medical colleges. The Chief Secretary has said that resources are needed to protect Covid19 in municipal corporations. The municipal corporations have been asked to immediately send the demand letter to the Municipal Development Department and the Revenue Department in this regard.

