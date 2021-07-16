35 Jawans Test Positive For COVID-19 In Chhattisgarh Police Training School

As many as 35 jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the police training school of Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh following which a senior official of the district administration has declared the entire area as a containment zone. Soldiers from different districts of the state have arrived here for their training. Around 650 jawans are also at risk of testing positive for the virus as they came in contact with the coronavirus patients.

The officials of the training institute and district administration said that necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the treatment of jawans. Efforts are being made to check the spread of the virus.

The jawans who arrived from different districts in the training school were tested for COVID as part of the standard operating procedure (SOPs). After their test report came in, it was found that 35 soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

As soon as the report was received, district collector Taran Prakash Sinha declared the entire area as a containment zone. The jawans who have tested positive for the virus had stayed in the training institute premises with other 650 jawans. Now, all the soldiers have been kept under medical supervision.

In the last 24 hours, 333 new COVID-19 patients were found across Chhattisgarh. In the same period, three people also died due to COVID-19. The number of active patients in the state stand at 4,016.

Amid the scare of a third wave of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has told states to focus on public health measures to check the pandemic. The ministry acknowledged the reports of COVID-19 norms being flouted in several parts of the country. To manage the coronavirus situation, the ministry suggests that states should have a special focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior.

