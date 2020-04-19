Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

35 More People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension Containment Zone

According to officials, the area was declared a containment zone after the initial three cases were detected. Later, 93 more people were tested, out of which 35 have tested positive for Covid-19.

PTI

April 19, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

New Delhi: Thirty-five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in a containment zone in south Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension area, authorities said on Sunday, making it possibly one of the largest such zones in the national capital in terms of number of cases.

Earlier, three coronavirus cases were reported from this neighbourhood, prompting authorities to declare the area a containment zone.

"After 35 new positive coronavirus cases were found, some more lanes in Tughlakabad area have been sealed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R P Meena said.

Some houses from lane number 24 to 28 have been sealed completely, he said.

Police will ensure that no one comes out of the containment zone and only authorised people will be allowed to go inside, he added.

According to officials, the area was declared a containment zone after the initial three cases were detected. Later, 93 more people were tested, out of which 35 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of containment zones in Delhi on Sunday increased to 78 as two new zones were added to the list.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 1,893, according to Delhi government authorities.

According to global health norms, two kinds of diagnostic tests are currently being prescribed for use in India -- RT-PCR test and rapid antibody test.

The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA that detects the virus.

The antibody tests, which use blood, detect the body''s response to the virus.

Rapid antibody tests are used for hotspots areas. The Delhi government has acquired 42,000 such kits and trail was conducted on Sunday.

