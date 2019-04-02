35 People Including Bride Taken Ill After Eating Food at Wedding

Thirty-five people, including the bride, were taken ill after eating food served at a marriage ceremony here, a health official said on Tuesday.Wedding guests complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions soon after returning to Dausa from the wedding in Jaipur on Monday night.They were rushed to a government hospital. Six of them are still undergoing treatment, Dausa Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr OP Bairwa said.Health officials said guests had consumed non-vegetarian food and sweets during the feast, which apparently had turned stale due to hot weather conditions.The samples of the food items have been sent to a laboratory for testing.