1-min read

35 People Including Bride Taken Ill After Eating Food at Wedding

Wedding guests complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions soon after returning to Dausa from the wedding in Jaipur on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Image for representation.
Jaipur: Thirty-five people, including the bride, were taken ill after eating food served at a marriage ceremony here, a health official said on Tuesday.

Wedding guests complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions soon after returning to Dausa from the wedding in Jaipur on Monday night.

They were rushed to a government hospital. Six of them are still undergoing treatment, Dausa Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr OP Bairwa said.

Health officials said guests had consumed non-vegetarian food and sweets during the feast, which apparently had turned stale due to hot weather conditions.

The samples of the food items have been sent to a laboratory for testing.
