1-min read

35 Students on Way to Attend PM's Rally in Dharamshala Injured as Bus Overturns

The condition of five children is said to be critical.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
35 Students on Way to Attend PM's Rally in Dharamshala Injured as Bus Overturns
The children were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala in a private school bus to attend the PM’s 'Jan Abhar Rally'.
Shimla: As many as 35 students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala, were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning, a district official said.

They were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend Modi's 'Jan Abhar Rally' being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to hospital, the district official said.

