35-year-old Delhi Man Shot at by Two Men for Refusing to Give Free 'Gutka'
Satyanarayan, who runs a shop in Mangolpuri, alleged that he was shot at by a customer who was nursing a grudge against him for refusing to give 'gutka' (tobacco) to him (accused) without taking money, the police said.
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot at on Sunday allegedly by two bike-borne men in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said.
Satyanarayan, who runs a shop in Mangolpuri, alleged that he was shot at by a customer who was nursing a grudge against him for refusing to give 'gutka' (tobacco) to him (accused) without taking money, they said.
However, police are verifying the victim's version and scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of the incident and identify the accused.
The victim is being treated at the hospital. But, doctors are yet to ascertain whether the victim sustained a gunshot injury, police said.
A case was registered in connection with the incident, they added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
