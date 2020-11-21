35-year-old Dies in ‘Accidental Firing’ At Samajwadi Party MLC’s Home in Lucknow, Probe on

A 35-year-old man named Rakesh was allegedly murdered during a birthday celebration at Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav’s flat during the wee hours of Saturday morning. The incident happened in the posh locality of Hazratganj, Lucknow.

The police officers investigating the matter are yet to ascertain if SP MLC from Shahjahanpur- Yadav was present at the site when the incident took place or not. During the party when Rakesh handed over his pistol to another person present, he accidentally fired it in Rakesh’s face resulting in his immediate death, said police sources.

As per preliminary investigation, the incident occurred during intoxication, and Rakesh was immediately rushed to the trauma centre where he was declared brought dead by the hospital staff. The deceased was a resident of Gomtinagar, Lucknow and the pistol found at the spot belonged to him. However, it is yet to be ascertained if the pistol was licensed or illegal.