35-year-old Govt Employee Booked for Wearing Burqa, Entering Ladies Toilet

The accused has been booked under Section 419 (impersonation) for trying to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the Panaji bus stand.

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
35-year-old Govt Employee Booked for Wearing Burqa, Entering Ladies Toilet
Image for representative purpose only
Panaji: Police in Goa booked a 35-year-old state government employee for dressing as a Muslim woman in a burqa, and entering a ladies toilet at the central bus stand here, on Saturday.

The accused, Virgil Fernandes was booked after he was caught by the commuters, while exiting a ladies toilet at the bus stand, wearing a burqa and black head gear.

"The accused has been booked under Section 419 (impersonation) for trying to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the Panaji bus stand," a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters.


