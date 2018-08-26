English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
35-year-old Jharkhand Man Beheads Mother, Attempts to Flee with Severed Head
The man identified as 35-year-old Champai Marandi allegedly beheaded his mother and then tried to flee with the severed head but was caught by the villagers.
Dumka: A man allegedly beheaded his 65-year-old mother in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday, police said.
The man identified as 35-year-old Champai Marandi allegedly beheaded his mother and then tried to flee with the severed head but was caught by the villagers, they said.
The villagers caught Marandi when he tried to escape with the severed head of his mother, which he had wrapped in cloth, police said adding that the people of Siltha B village handed him to police, who arrested him.
The severed head, as well as the body of the woman, has been recovered, they said.
Officer-in-charge of the Ramgarh police station, Sanjay Kumar said the woman was sitting at the door of her house when Marandi arrived in an inebriated state and beheaded her with a sharp weapon.
Marandi was a habitual drunkard and was also unemployed, the OC added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
