35-year-old Man Blows Himself Up by Setting Gas Cylinder on Fire in Lucknow

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man blasted himself by setting a gas cylinder on fire in Rajni Khand area in Ashiana police circle. Two fire tenders had to be called in to douse the flames.

The incident took place late on Friday night and the man, Abhishek was blown to pieces in the blast. Abhishek left a suicide note in another room in which he blamed his family members.

Abhishek's wife had committed suicide last month and he was facing a financial crisis.

Abhishek had been living away from his family in the same locality and he locked himself in the kitchen and set the gas cylinder on fire.

DCP East Charu Nigam said that the suicide note had been found in another room in which he had blamed his own family and his in-laws.

The DCP said that remnants of the body had been sent for post-mortem and further investigations were on.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)