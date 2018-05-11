English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
35-year-old Man Killed by Auto Driver in Kerala After Argument Over English
After a few pegs, Ashish started speaking in English and Dineshan, who was standing close by, intervened and pointed out some flaws in his use of the language. The two engaged in a heated argument, following which Ashish went out of the bar.
(Representative Image | Source: Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: A 35-year-old man was killed in Kasargod district of Kerala on Thursday night following a spat over his command of the English language.
Ashish William Sathyavrithan, who is from Karnataka and lives in Kannur, was allegedly hit on the head by Dineshan, an auto driver, following their heated argument, police said. Dineshan, 47, has been arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.
Police said that the two were not known to each other and were having a drink at a bar adjacent to the Alamipalli bus stand, three kilometres from Kanhangad, on Wednesday night.
After a few pegs, Ashish started speaking in English and Dineshan, who was standing close by, intervened and pointed out some flaws in his use of the language. The two engaged in a heated argument, following which Ashish went out of the bar.
However, Dineshan followed him and hit him in the head with a wooden log kept nearby, police said. The nails in the log caused a huge gash in Ashish’s head and he died. Ashish worked on a plantation near Kanhangad.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
