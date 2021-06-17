35-year-old Man Killed in Wall Collapse Incident in Mumbai

A 35-year-old man died on Thursday evening in suburban Mulund after the compound wall of a house collapsed and he was trapped underneath, said a civic official. The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Wayde Chawl in Kalpadevi Pada on LBS Road, he said. Dilip Verma, the victim, was trapped under the wall's debris, a fire brigade official said.

He was rescued and taken to civic-run Agarwal hospital in Mulund, but the doctors declared him brought dead. Mumbai has been receiving heavy rains over the last few days.

In another incident on the same day, two persons, including a woman, were injured after a wall and a slab of an old residential structure collapsed in Pune city, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in the Khadakmal Ali area at around 6 pm when the slab and the wall of the old ‘wada’ (a cluster of houses) collapsed, Pune civic body’s fire brigade officer Pramod Sonawane said.

“As soon as we got a call, a team of fire brigade officials reached the spot. Two residents of the home sustained minor injuries in the incident," Sonawane said.The duo managed to come out of the debris before the officers reached the spot, he said.

