Woman in UP's Shamli Allegedly Gang-raped by 3 Men Who Offered Her Lift; 2 Arrested

The accused, before leaving the woman on the spot, threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter, said a senior police officer.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
Woman in UP's Shamli Allegedly Gang-raped by 3 Men Who Offered Her Lift; 2 Arrested
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A 35-year-old woman, who was waiting for a bus to her home in Haryana, was allegedly raped by three men who offered her a lift in their car in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the survivor's complaint, two of the accused have been arrested, while the third one is absconding, Station House Officer Yashpal Dhama said. He said the incident took place in Kairana town on Monday when the three accused offered a lift to the woman and took her to a forest near Jahanpura village, where they allegedly raped her.

The accused, before leaving the woman on the spot, threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter, Dhama said. Police is interrogating the arrested men and a search is on for the third accused, the officer said.

