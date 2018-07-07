GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
35-Year-Old Woman Injured in Andheri Bridge Collapse Dies

Sources said the condition of 52-year-old Manoj Mehta, who was also injured in the incident, remained critical.

Updated:July 7, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
File photo of rescue workers clearing the debris of Gokhale foot overbridge. (PTI)
New Delhi: A woman who suffered serious injuries after a portion of the Andheri overbridge collapsed on July 3 died on Saturday.

Asmita Katkar, 35, was employed as a domestic help. According to the Scroll.in, doctors had said both Katkar’s upper arms were fractured and she had also suffered trauma on her head. She was on ventilator support.

Katkar is survived by her husband, an autorickshaw driver, and their six-year-old son.

An overbridge at a railway station in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb collapsed on Tuesday during heavy rains, disrupting train services, injuring five people and putting the spotlight once again on the creaky infrastructure of the metropolis

Sources said the condition of 52-year-old Manoj Mehta, who was also injured in the incident, remained critical.

A spokesperson of the Western Railway said the bridge was last inspected in November 2017 and no structural flaws were found in the audit. The structure was one of the 2,000 bridges and 550 overbridges that were thoroughly inspected last year, railway officials said.

The officials said after a foot overbridge collapsed at the Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai in September last year, killing 23 people, all the overbridges in the Mumbai suburban area were inspected by the Western Railways and the Central Railways.

