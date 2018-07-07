English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
35-Year-Old Woman Injured in Andheri Bridge Collapse Dies
Sources said the condition of 52-year-old Manoj Mehta, who was also injured in the incident, remained critical.
File photo of rescue workers clearing the debris of Gokhale foot overbridge. (PTI)
New Delhi: A woman who suffered serious injuries after a portion of the Andheri overbridge collapsed on July 3 died on Saturday.
Asmita Katkar, 35, was employed as a domestic help. According to the Scroll.in, doctors had said both Katkar’s upper arms were fractured and she had also suffered trauma on her head. She was on ventilator support.
Katkar is survived by her husband, an autorickshaw driver, and their six-year-old son.
An overbridge at a railway station in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb collapsed on Tuesday during heavy rains, disrupting train services, injuring five people and putting the spotlight once again on the creaky infrastructure of the metropolis
Sources said the condition of 52-year-old Manoj Mehta, who was also injured in the incident, remained critical.
A spokesperson of the Western Railway said the bridge was last inspected in November 2017 and no structural flaws were found in the audit. The structure was one of the 2,000 bridges and 550 overbridges that were thoroughly inspected last year, railway officials said.
The officials said after a foot overbridge collapsed at the Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai in September last year, killing 23 people, all the overbridges in the Mumbai suburban area were inspected by the Western Railways and the Central Railways.
Also Watch
Asmita Katkar, 35, was employed as a domestic help. According to the Scroll.in, doctors had said both Katkar’s upper arms were fractured and she had also suffered trauma on her head. She was on ventilator support.
Katkar is survived by her husband, an autorickshaw driver, and their six-year-old son.
An overbridge at a railway station in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb collapsed on Tuesday during heavy rains, disrupting train services, injuring five people and putting the spotlight once again on the creaky infrastructure of the metropolis
Sources said the condition of 52-year-old Manoj Mehta, who was also injured in the incident, remained critical.
A spokesperson of the Western Railway said the bridge was last inspected in November 2017 and no structural flaws were found in the audit. The structure was one of the 2,000 bridges and 550 overbridges that were thoroughly inspected last year, railway officials said.
The officials said after a foot overbridge collapsed at the Elphinstone Road station in Mumbai in September last year, killing 23 people, all the overbridges in the Mumbai suburban area were inspected by the Western Railways and the Central Railways.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Of Belgium's Golden Generation and Scifo's Prediction
- MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter