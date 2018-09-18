English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Gets Birthday Greeting From 13,000 Feet Above as Woman Skydives to Wish Him
After the successful jump, Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on Facebook.
Mumbai: Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chicago, USA on Monday.
After the successful jump, Mahajan, 35, uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook. Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain.
"I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump," Mahajan said in a message on the internet.
