GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Modi Gets Birthday Greeting From 13,000 Feet Above as Woman Skydives to Wish Him

After the successful jump, Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on Facebook.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2018, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Mumbai: Indian parajumper Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet holding a birthday message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chicago, USA on Monday.

After the successful jump, Mahajan, 35, uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook. Mahajan, a Padma Shri award winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but in vain.



"I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump," Mahajan said in a message on the internet.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...