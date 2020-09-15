INDIA

1-MIN READ

350 Indians Stranded in Pakistan Due to Coronavirus Lockdown Return Home Via Attari Border

Indians who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID19 situation, returned to India via Attari-Wagah border, today. (Credits: ANI)

They belonged to Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal, the officials said.

As many as 350 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus lockdown, returned home on Tuesday through the land transit route of Attari border here, officials in the Punjab government said. They belonged to Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal, the officials said.

Some of the returnees had coronavirus negative reports issued by the health department of Pakistan. Those who did not have negative reports were screened for COVID-19 at Attari here, the officials said.

  • First Published: September 15, 2020, 10:13 PM IST
