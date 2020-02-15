350 People Rescued from Huge Fire in Thane Mall, Blaze Put out
The fire broke out at 1:50pm on the first floor of the mall situated in Kapurbawdi area and was labeled a 'brigade call', the highest categorisation in terms of intensity of a fire.
Picture for representation only.
Thane: A massive blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon in a mall in Thane in Maharashtra and over 100 firefighters rescued 350 people from the building and brought it under control by 5pm, an official said.
The fire broke out at 1:50pm on the first floor of the mall situated in Kapurbawdi area here and was labeled a 'brigade call', the highest categorisation in terms of intensity of a fire, after it spread to three upper floors leading to deployment of 20 engines and tankers, said Thane Municipal Corporation chief fire officer Shashikant Kale.
"More than 100 personnel from the fire brigade brought it under control by 5pm. We managed to rescue all 350 people in the mall at the time of the blaze. Firefighter RK Shelar complained of breathlessness during dousing operations and was rushed to hospital," Kale informed.
"A man identified as Namdev Zore (49) was stuck on the fourth floor and firefighters had to work very quickly to rescue him, which they managed successfully," he added.
The fire destroyed a large part of the four-storeyed mall which houses several offices, and a probe had begun to ascertain the cause, Kale said.
