Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

3,500 Cases of 'Killer' Malaria Detected in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

With the recent cases, the cumulative figure of PF cases in Bareilly between January 1 to September 9 stands at 4,207.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3,500 Cases of 'Killer' Malaria Detected in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

At least 3,500 cases of deadly plasmodium falciparum (PF) malaria were detected in the past 20 days in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The cases were detected by the intensive "active case surveillance" by 400 teams of auxiliary midwives (ANMs) who found out patients suffering from the "killer" malaria strain.

With the recent cases, the cumulative figure of PF cases in Bareilly between January 1 to September 9 stands at 4,207. During the same period, 21,887 people have been tested positive for plasmodium vivax (PV) malaria strain, a TOI report said.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), malaria is spread through bite of Anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms usually appear in 10-15 days in a non-immune person after the infective mosquito bite.

The initial symptoms are fever, headache, and chills which is accompanied by sweats, headaches, body aches, general malaise, nausea as well as vomiting.

Symptoms of severe malaria include acute kidney failure, hypoglycemia and neurologic issues. The disease could also lead to haemoglobinuria, which damages the red blood cells. Acute respiratory distress syndrome could also occur, making it difficult to breathe.

“Cases of PF malaria have risen in the past few days because we’ve been conducting massive active case surveillance, in which teams are holding camps in villages and testing fever patients. If any person tests positive for either PF or PV malaria, we immediately begin their treatment. Our aim is to end the parasite by diagnosing all cases,” Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Vineet Shukla was quoted as saying by TOI.

District malaria officer D R Singh told the daily, “Around 95 percent of total PF malaria cases were reported from Aonla sub-division, which includes Majhgavan, Bhamora, Ramnagar and Aonla health centres. The geographical area of PF cases has shrunk in comparison to last year. Majority of the cases are confined to Aonla sub-division. For instance, over 150 PF cases were reported from Meerganj in 2018, but this year, the number is 23.”

Of the total 4,207 PF malaria cases so far this year, the maximum has been detected in Majhgavan, with 1,727, followed by Bhamora with 1,662, the report said.

Cases of PV malaria have been scattered across the district with the highest number diagnosed in Majhgavan and Bhamora.

With malaria and fever cases rising rampantly in Bareilly, extra beds have been deployed at the district hospital. Officials said they have arranged few beds in the old building of district women’s hospital, which will soon be opened for malaria patients, reported TOI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram