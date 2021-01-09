News18 Logo

356 More Birds Reported Dead in Rajasthan, Tally Reaches 2,512

So far, 45 samples from 11 districts have tested positive for bird flu. No positive report was received on Saturday, the Animal Husbandry Department official said.

Over 350 birds were reported dead in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the death count to 2,512, an official said. Of the 356 birds reported dead on Saturday, 257 were crows, 29 pigeons, 16 peacocks and 54 others.

The number of dead birds in the state includes crows (1963), peacocks (152) and pigeons (122).


