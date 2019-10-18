Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

359 Fresh Cases in Last 11 Days as Dengue Tightens Its Grips in Ahmedabad

The city’s health officials are on a war-footing with over 1,700 requests from citizens demanding anti-vector measures in their respective areas.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
359 Fresh Cases in Last 11 Days as Dengue Tightens Its Grips in Ahmedabad
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the dengue-blocking Wolbachia bacteria are seen inside a laboratory tube before being released in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares - RC1CABD69F30

Ahmedabad has witnessed 359 fresh cases of dengue in the last 11 days prompting the civic body to enhance its measures to mitigate the disaster of mosquito-borne diseases.

The city’s health officials are on a war-footing with over 1,700 requests from citizens demanding anti-vector measures in their respective areas.

Mosquitoes spreading dengue and other diseases including zika virus, chikungunya, malaria, yellow fever breed in stagnant water. These mosquitoes become active during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

As on Monday, a survey of 1,236 properties including malls, hospitals, multiplexes, schools, private as well as commercial units were conducted, of which 184 properties were issued notices and around 40 premises were sealed as mosquito breeding was found there, The Times of India reported.

In September, six people, mostly children, died of dengue in Ahmedabad. The health staff claimed not many citizens understand that the breeding sites of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes (female mosquito that spreads dengue, chikungunya and zika virus).

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation health officials, in the month of September, reported an alarming density of mosquitoes per room. The highest density is in Lambha with 9.75 mosquitoes per room. Shahibaugh and Amraiwadi have mosquito density over 9, Thaltej and Sabarmati reported density of 8 on different days in September.

In Vejalpur, Ranip and Jodhpur areas, the density of mosquitoes spreading dengue, zika virus, chikungunya was more than two per room, while in Dariapur, Vatva, Jamalpur and Thakkarbapanagar, the density was over four per room, the report said.

Since the dengue mosquitoes breed in clean, stagnant water, people should ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the neighbourhood. They must also keep a check on water storage at home and clean as well change water in containers at home.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache which is accompanied with pain in muscles and joint, soaring of eyes, nausea, vomiting, fatigue among others. People witnessing any of these symptoms should visit to nearby hospital and get the necessary tests done.

