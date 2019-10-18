359 Fresh Cases in Last 11 Days as Dengue Tightens Its Grips in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has witnessed 359 fresh cases of dengue in the last 11 days prompting the civic body to enhance its measures to mitigate the disaster of mosquito-borne diseases.

The city’s health officials are on a war-footing with over 1,700 requests from citizens demanding anti-vector measures in their respective areas.

Mosquitoes spreading dengue and other diseases including zika virus, chikungunya, malaria, yellow fever breed in stagnant water. These mosquitoes become active during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

As on Monday, a survey of 1,236 properties including malls, hospitals, multiplexes, schools, private as well as commercial units were conducted, of which 184 properties were issued notices and around 40 premises were sealed as mosquito breeding was found there, The Times of India reported.

In September, six people, mostly children, died of dengue in Ahmedabad. The health staff claimed not many citizens understand that the breeding sites of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes (female mosquito that spreads dengue, chikungunya and zika virus).

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation health officials, in the month of September, reported an alarming density of mosquitoes per room. The highest density is in Lambha with 9.75 mosquitoes per room. Shahibaugh and Amraiwadi have mosquito density over 9, Thaltej and Sabarmati reported density of 8 on different days in September.

In Vejalpur, Ranip and Jodhpur areas, the density of mosquitoes spreading dengue, zika virus, chikungunya was more than two per room, while in Dariapur, Vatva, Jamalpur and Thakkarbapanagar, the density was over four per room, the report said.

Since the dengue mosquitoes breed in clean, stagnant water, people should ensure that there is no accumulation of water in the neighbourhood. They must also keep a check on water storage at home and clean as well change water in containers at home.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache which is accompanied with pain in muscles and joint, soaring of eyes, nausea, vomiting, fatigue among others. People witnessing any of these symptoms should visit to nearby hospital and get the necessary tests done.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.