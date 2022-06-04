36 Arrested, Property to be Bulldozed, PFI Link Being Probed: Heavy Police Presence in Kanpur Day After Violence

Thirty-six people have been arrested in Kanpur on charges of rioting and attempt to murder after violence erupted between members of minority community and the police on Friday. The police have filed three FIRs in which 40 people have been named and 1,000 others have been listed.

The violence emerged after mobs hurled bombs and pelted stones at each other after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

Clashes broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city after Friday namaz, police said. The two sides hurled bombs and opened fire as members of one of the groups attempted to shut shops over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently, a senior police official said.

Those involved in the violence are being identified with help of video clips of the incident. Kanpur’s District Magistrate Neha Sharma told PTI, “Members of a particular community took to the street in protest and indulged in violence. Several people were seriously injured and have been sent for medical assistance.

“More people are being identified on the basis of the video (footage)… action against conspirators under Gangster Act and their property will be seized or demolished,” Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena told ANI. The Commissioner also said that the links with PFI or any other organisation behind the violence will also be investigated.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the affected areas. The police have also sought additional reinforcement, she said. Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena, who reached the spot, told reporters, “Suddenly, around 50-100 people came and started raising slogans, which was opposed by the other side. Then there was stone pelting. The police force controlled the situation to a great extent.

He said the situation is under control now. The district magistrate said strict instructions have been issued to maintain a close vigil on the situation.

Twelve companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been sent to the area to maintain law and order, police said. Senior officials are also being sent there to monitor the situation.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, “Owing to the failure of the police and the intelligence machinery, at a time when the president, prime minister and chief minister were in the city, the provocative statement given by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma caused unrest. The BJP leader should be arrested. We appeal to all to maintain peace.”

