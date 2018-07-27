English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
36 Cows Found Dead at Cowshed in Delhi
Police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12.30 pm on Friday.
Image for representation
New Delhi: Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said on Friday.
Police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12.30 pm on Friday.
The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to "some disease", they said.
A team of doctors is at the spot. Further details are awaited.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
