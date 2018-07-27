36 Cows Found Dead at Cowshed in Delhi

Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said on Friday.Police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12.30 pm on Friday.The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to "some disease", they said.A team of doctors is at the spot. Further details are awaited.