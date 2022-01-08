36 Hours Infrastructure Block in Mumbai From Today; 390 Local Train Services, 18 Passenger Trains to be Affected; Check Details

At least 390 suburban train services and 18 Mail Express trains will remain cancelled following 36 hours infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalwa stations by the Indian Railways’ central zone from today, January 8. The block is being done for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines. The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 pm on January 8 to to 02.00 am of January 10. However, for the benefit of passengers, Railway administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with municipal authorities.

“At least 390 suburban train services on both Up and Down lines will remain cancelled during this block of 36 hours. Also, 18 Mail Express trains shall be cancelled and four long distance trains shall be short terminated," Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO of Central Railway, was quoted as saying by the Free Press Journal.

During this block, the newly laid track between Thane and Vitava Road under bridge will be cut and connected to the existing Down and Up slow lines. Similarly insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalwa will be carried out during the block period. 7 tower wagons, 3 Unimat/Duomatic machines, 2 Diesel multi locos, one ballast rake, 1 DBKM etc will be used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works, a release by Central Railway said.

CHANGES IN LOCAL TRAIN RUNNING PATTERN:

Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm on January 8 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalwa, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted on Up slow line.

After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalwa stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm on January 8 to 1.52 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalwa, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.

After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalwa, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalwa, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period. Passengers boarding from Kalwa, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations can board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively. Similarly, Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period. Also the slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.

However, suburban services will run as per schedule o­n Monday, January 10.

FOLLOWING TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON JANUARY 7 AND 8 WILL REMAIN CANCELLED

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140Nagpur-Mumbai Sevagram Express

17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyrani Express

CANCELLATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON JANUARY 8 and JANUARY 9

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sewagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-NandedRajyarani Express

CANCELLATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS JOURNEY COMMENCING ON JANUARY 9 and JANUARY 10

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

SHORT TERMINATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS AT PUNE

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO on January 7 and January 8

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Express JCO on January 8 and January 9

SHORT ORIGINATION OF EXPRESS TRAINS FROM PUNE

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Express JCO on January 9 and January 10

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO on January 8 and January 9.

