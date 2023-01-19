CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 36 Passengers Injured as 2 Buses Collide in MP's Khandwa District
1-MIN READ

36 Passengers Injured as 2 Buses Collide in MP's Khandwa District

PTI

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 20:33 IST

Khandwa, India

All the injured were admitted to a hospital. (File photo/Shutterstock)

As many as 36 passengers were injured when two buses collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The accident took place near Rajur village on the Khandwa-Harda highway when a private bus, while trying to overtake a dumper truck, collided head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction, Khandwa collector Anup Kumar said.

As many as 36 passengers, travelling in the two buses, suffered injuries in the crash, he said.

The injured persons were admitted in the district hospital here, Kumar said, adding none of them was on serious condition.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
