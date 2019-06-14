Take the pledge to vote

36-year-old Nabbed for Killing His Former Colleague over Monetary Dispute

Updated:June 14, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his former colleague over monetary dispute last week, police said Friday. The accused was identified as Ajay Singh Raghav, a resident of West Ghonda here, they said.

According to a senior police officer, an unidentified body of a man was recovered on May 8 from near service road behind Red Fort. Police found a tag of 'New Light Tailor' at Deputy Ganj in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh from the shirt of the deceased, they said. Thereafter, a police team rushed to Bulandshahr to track down the tailor.

After tracing him, the police successfully identified the deceased as Deepak, a resident of Bulandshahr. Deepak was working in a printing press at Ansari Road, Daryaganj in Delhi.

"During investigation, police examined more than 100 employees of the firm where Deepak was working and apprehended Ajay Singh Raghav, his former colleague," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

During interrogation, Raghav said that Deepak was his good friend and they worked together in a printing press, he said. Two years back, he had lent Rs 1 lakh to Deepak for his wedding. Raghav was in dire need of money and came to Daryaganj on May 7 to take his Rs 1 lakh back from Deepak, the officer said.

Deepak took him to Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to give his money but later denied to return the whole amount, following which they engaged in a heated argument, police said. Thereafter, Raghav smashed Deepak's head, making him unconscious and later strangled him in his car and dumped the body in north Delhi's Kotwali area.

One car, Deepak's mobile phone, one rope and blood stained clothes were recovered from Raghav's possession, they added.

