36-year old Woman from J&K's Poonch Crosses Over to PoK, Returned by Pakistan

She was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistani side at the Chakhan-Da-Bagh cross-Line of Control point, which was opened on Thursday for handing over ceremony, the officials said.

A 36-year old woman, who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Poonch, was returned by Pakistani authorities at the cross-LoC point on Thursday, officials said.

Zareena Bi from Chela Dangri had inadvertently crossed over to the other side four months back, they said.

