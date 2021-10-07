36-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By Boyfriend, His Two Friends in Madhya Pradesh

A 36-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped by her boyfriend and two others at her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on October 5. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed with the Madhya Pradesh Police the next day.

According to the police, the woman lodged a complaint at the Bhitarwar police station stating that she was raped by her boyfriend and two others when her husband was not at home. The three people named in the complaint are Bunti, Captain, and Naresh.

The woman in her complaint has mentioned that her husband is a labourer. A few months ago she met Bunti and had exchanged phone numbers. The duo used to talk for hours and developed feelings for each other.

The woman in her complaint has also mentioned that she fell in love with the accused, who then started visiting her when her husband was away. In her complaint, she said that the two had a physical relationship.

“The woman in her complaint has mentioned that on October 5, Bunti along with two friends visited her house along with Naresh and Captain. Captain and Naresh gangraped her and warned her dire consequences if she told her husband about the incident,” said a senior police officer at Bhitarwar station.

“We have lodged an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab Bunti, Naresh and Captain,” added the officer.

In another incident, a woman along with her boyfriend killed her sister-in-law and niece at Ward Number 15 in Jabalpur. According to reports, the accused Malti killed her sister-in-law and niece as they had learnt about her illicit relationship.

