36-year-old Woman Succumbs to Dengue in Goa's Port City Vasco; Death Toll Climbs to 4

A 36-year-old woman from Vasco, Goa died of suspected dengue, taking the death toll of the mosquito-borne disease to four in the port town.

Spread by the bite of the female mosquito, Aedes aegypti and female Anopheles, dengue and malaria’s symptoms include high fever and severe headache accompanied by severe pain behind the eyes. Other associated symptoms are joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

A number of mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, Zika virus, Yellow fever, Chikungunya among others become prevalent during monsoon and post-monsoon season.

The deceased had complained of high fever and vomiting on last Wednesday. She was then rushed to a private clinic, The Times of India reported.

Tests were conducted which revealed symptoms of dengue. She was first shifted to the sub-district hospital, Chicalim and when her health condition began to deteriorate, she was taken to Goa medical college (GMC), Bambolim.

The woman died late on Sunday evening. Following the news of her death, residents of Vasco went into shock learn of the fourth death despite public protest and demands to take preventive measures against mosquito-borne disease - dengue.

In July, a 38-year-old man from Vaddem died of suspected dengue. The next death was reported in August when a 22-year-old from Vholant succumbed to alleged dengue.

Earlier in September this year, dengue claimed yet another victim, a taxi driver from Shantinagar.

The mosquito breed in stagnant water and can be recognised by white markings on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of thorax.

It is advisable to avoid any accumulation of water in the neighbourhood.

Any person witnessing any sign or symptoms of dengue must visit to a nearby hospital and follow the directives prescribed by the doctor. There is no specific medicine till date to treat dengue infection. A person can have pain relievers with acetaminophen and must avoid medicines with aspirin as it could worsen bleeding. However, it is always advisable to visit a doctor and follow the steps prescribed.

A person infected with dengue should also drink plenty of fluids and take adequate rest.

