36-Yr-Old Celebrity Fashion Designer Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad; Police Suspect She Inhaled Chemicals

A celebrity fashion designer allegedly died by suicide at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The incident was brought to the fore by her family members who found the 36-year-old woman lying motionless in the washroom and then subsequently alerted the police

In a purported suicide note, Prathyusha mentioned that no one is responsible for her extreme step and that she was feeling lonely and stressed, they said. The fashion designer is suspected to have ended her life by inhaling some poisonous chemicals and the matter needs to be probed, police added. They have also seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from the victim’s bathroom.

Prathyusga is the founder of her own label Prathyusha Garimella and used to work out of her studio in Banjara Hills. Among her clients were celebrities from Tollywood, Bollywood, etc.

In an interview with Femina last year, Prathyusha had confided how before starting her own label she used to work at her father’s LED manufacturing company but quit once she realized it was not her calling.

A case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered.

(With Inputs from PTI)

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

