English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
365 Students Missed NEET Exam in Karnataka Due to 7-Hour Train Delay, to Reappear on May 20
The National Testing Agency of the HRD ministry conducts NEET test every year in May for students to secure admission to state-run and private medical and dental colleges across the country.
File photo of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Loading...
Bengaluru: A total of 365 students of Karnataka will get a chance to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 20 as they missed it on Sunday due to the train in which they were travelling from the state's northern districts reached Bengaluru 7 hours late, said Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar on Monday.
"Happy to announce that #Karnataka students who missed #NEET exam due to railway delay will get another chance," tweeted Javdekar.
Javdekar responded a day after state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy urged him to hold the test for the students who missed it for no fault of theirs.
"Thank you @PrakashJavdekar and @HRDMinistry for considering the request and helping our students," re-tweeted Kumaraswamy.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) of the HRD ministry conducts the test every year in May for students to secure admission to state-run and private medical and dental colleges across the country for studying graduate and post-graduate courses.
The students, who travelled in Hampi Express from Hubli to Mysuru via Koppal, Hospet and Bellary, reached Bengaluru over 7 hours late at 2.36 p.m. instead of 7.00 a.m, while the test began at 2.00 p.m.
"The students could not reach the test centres across the city in time and missed it," a South Western Railway (SWR) official admitted on Sunday.
The students staged a protest demo outside the railway station for missing the test for no fault of them.
The railways, however, attributed the delay due to the diversion of the train route from the normal route due to doubling of line work and operational reasons since May 3.
The Chief Minister also wrote to the ministry to allow another 150 students who also missed the test as their exam centre was shifted to Bengaluru from Chikkaballapur at the last minute without prior intimation or information to them.
"As the distance from the exam centre at Chikkaballapur to the centre in Bengaluru is about 40km, about 150 students who reached the centre in time to appear for the test there, could not commute to the city by 2:00 p.m and missed it for no fault of them," an official said.
Kumaraswamy directed state Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to request the HRD Ministry for holding the test again for the 150 students who missed it due to change in exam centre at the last minute from an adjacent district to the state capital.
"The ministry has assured the state that a decision would be taken soon," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office.
"Happy to announce that #Karnataka students who missed #NEET exam due to railway delay will get another chance," tweeted Javdekar.
Happy to announce that #Karnataka Students who missed #NEET exam , due to railway delay will get another chance.@MoHFW_INDIA @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DG_NTA @cbseindia29 @ciet_ncert @DDNewsLive @airnewsalerts @DVSBJP@CMofKarnataka— Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 6, 2019
Javdekar responded a day after state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy urged him to hold the test for the students who missed it for no fault of theirs.
"Thank you @PrakashJavdekar and @HRDMinistry for considering the request and helping our students," re-tweeted Kumaraswamy.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) of the HRD ministry conducts the test every year in May for students to secure admission to state-run and private medical and dental colleges across the country for studying graduate and post-graduate courses.
The students, who travelled in Hampi Express from Hubli to Mysuru via Koppal, Hospet and Bellary, reached Bengaluru over 7 hours late at 2.36 p.m. instead of 7.00 a.m, while the test began at 2.00 p.m.
"The students could not reach the test centres across the city in time and missed it," a South Western Railway (SWR) official admitted on Sunday.
The students staged a protest demo outside the railway station for missing the test for no fault of them.
The railways, however, attributed the delay due to the diversion of the train route from the normal route due to doubling of line work and operational reasons since May 3.
The Chief Minister also wrote to the ministry to allow another 150 students who also missed the test as their exam centre was shifted to Bengaluru from Chikkaballapur at the last minute without prior intimation or information to them.
"As the distance from the exam centre at Chikkaballapur to the centre in Bengaluru is about 40km, about 150 students who reached the centre in time to appear for the test there, could not commute to the city by 2:00 p.m and missed it for no fault of them," an official said.
Kumaraswamy directed state Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to request the HRD Ministry for holding the test again for the 150 students who missed it due to change in exam centre at the last minute from an adjacent district to the state capital.
"The ministry has assured the state that a decision would be taken soon," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Google I/O 2019: How to Watch Live, With Pixel 3a, Android 10 Q, Assistant And More Expected
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- Met Gala Red Carpet: Celebrities Lead the Cavalcade in the Most 'Campiest' Outfits
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results