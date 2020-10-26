368 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 In U'khand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 60,744 on Monday with 368 more persons testing positive for the disease, while eight more patients of the coronavirus infection died at different hospitals in the state. Dehradun reported the highest number of 97 cases, Tehri (47), Nainital (45), Haridwar (42), Udham Singh Nagar (22), Chamoli (20), Pauri (19), Pitgoragarh (19), Rudraprayag (18), Bageshwar (13), Uttarkashi (10), Champawat (9) and Almora (7), a state health department bulletin said. Meanwhile, eight more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state taking the overall toll to 1,001 so far, the bulletin said.

It said 55,188 infected people have recuperated, 475 have migrated out of the state and 4,080 are under treatment.

