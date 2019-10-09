37 Knives, Smoking Pipes, Mobile Phone Seized from Bengaluru Central Jail Inmates
The CCB was tipped off with information that illegal activities were taking place in the jail premises, following which the raid was undertaken.
Few of the items confiscated from the jail inmates.
Bengaluru: In a surprise move, the City Crime Branch (CCB) conducted raids at Bangalore Central Jail (Parappana Agrahara prison) in early hours of Wednesday, uncovering weapons and mobile phones from the inmates.
So far the police have uncovered 37 knives and daggers along with marijuana and smoking pipes. One mobile phone and 4 SIM cards were also recovered from the prison. Searches are still underway.
The CCB was tipped off with information that illegal activities were taking place in the jail premises, following which the raid was undertaken. Use of mobile phones by inmates, trafficking of marijuana, murder plots of fellow in-mates are being probed into.
At least 60 CCB personnel, including four ACPs and six inspectors, led by CCB's Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil overlooking the operation.
This is not the first time an alarm is being raised regarding unlawful activities taking place in the central jail. Two years ago, then DIG prison, D Roopa had also raised the red flag about illegal activities taking place in the Parappana Agrahara prison.
