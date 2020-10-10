37 More Cured Of COVID-19 In Mizoram; Total Recoveries 1,974

Aizawl, Oct 9: Thirty-seven more people were cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,974, while seven fresh cases pushed the northeastern state’s tally to 2,157, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 91.52 per cent, he said.

Mizoram now has 183 active cases. Of the seven new cases, three were reported from Aizawl and four from Mamit district, he said.

All the patients, aged between 22 and 60, have returned from Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Tripura. Of the total cases reported in the state, 613 people have no travel history, while 1,544 returned from other states in the country and abroad, the health department official said.

No fatality due to COVID-19 has been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 85,701 samples have been tested so far, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor