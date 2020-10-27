37 New COVID Cases Take Nagaland Tally To 8,663

Kohima, Oct 26: The COVID-19 tally of Nagaland went up to 8,663 after 37 new positive cases were detected on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The state also recorded 67 recoveries, taking the number of cured people to 6,720.

“37 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today include Kohima 28, Dimapur 8 and Mon 1. Also, 67 positive patients have recovered Dimapur 31, Kohima 20, Mokokchung 13 and Mon – 3,” the minister tweeted. The state currently has 1,833 active COVID-19 cases and the death toll remained at 38 as there was no fresh fatality, Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

Out of the 38 fatalities, six were not related to COVID-19 while five are still under investigation. Altogether 71 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

