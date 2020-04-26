Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

376 Students Set to Return to J&K from Rajasthan's Kota on Monday, Say Officials

Officials said the students left the Rajasthan town on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation buses and were expected to reach home on Monday.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
376 Students Set to Return to J&K from Rajasthan's Kota on Monday, Say Officials
Image for representation. (Reuters)

As many as 376 students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota, would return to the Union Territory on Monday as all arrangements have been finalised, officials said.

"376 J&K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal: Please be patient. Govt is working hard to facilitate all," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

While he gave no further details, officials said the students, who were stranded in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, left the Rajasthan town on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation buses and were expected to reach home on Monday.

Earlier, students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were kept in a quarantine facility at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer after their return from Iran, were brought back by the administration after they completed their quarantine period.

Several political parties in the valley had expressed concern over the students from the Union Territory stranded in various parts of the country and appealed to the administration to make arrangements for their return.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres