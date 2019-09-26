Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

378 Cases of Malaria, Chikungunya Reported in Delhi Since January This Year

Despite the awareness campaign, Delhi has reported nearly 50 fresh cases of dengue over the last one week, taking the total number of people affected by the mosquito-borne disease to 217.

Trending Desk

September 26, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
378 Cases of Malaria, Chikungunya Reported in Delhi Since January This Year
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
While the Delhi government’s anti-dengue drive gains traction, the national capital continues to reel under soaring malaria and Chikungunya cases.

More than 50 new cases of malaria have been reported in Delhi taking the total count to 304. This year’s Malaria cases have surpassed that of last year's.

In September alone, 150 people tested positive with malaria in Delhi as against 138 cases reported last year during the same period.

Besides, since January this year, Delhi reported 14 fresh cases of Chikungunya. During the same period last year, 68 people were tested positive of Chikungunya.

So far in September, 52 people were diagnosed of Chikungunya while only 35 cases were reported in September, 2018.

Despite the awareness campaign, Delhi has reported nearly 50 fresh cases of dengue over the last one week, taking the total number of people affected by the mosquito-borne disease to 217.

In September so far, at least 125 dengue cases were reported, while the number was 374 in 2018. Last year, Delhi registered a total of 2,798 dengue cases and four died of the mosquito-borne disease.

“We need to check the reason behind the rise of malaria and Chikungunya cases. However, we are equipped with medicines and drugs to treat the patients,” a health official told The New Indian Express.

