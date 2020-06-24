INDIA

3,788 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Pushes Tally Beyond 70K; Death Toll Rises to 2,365

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the city reported the highest single-day spike till now of 3,947 cases.

From Friday-Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were being reported per day in the national capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded.

india-data-0624

Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,365 and the total number of cases mounted to 70,390.

