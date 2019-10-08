Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

3,791 Country-made Liquor Bottles, Over 4 kg Drugs Seized in Gurgaon in 10 Days Ahead of Haryana Polls

Gurgaon Police chief Mhd Akhil called a high-level meeting of top officers including those of JCP, DCP and ACP ranks to review law and order situation in the district.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3,791 Country-made Liquor Bottles, Over 4 kg Drugs Seized in Gurgaon in 10 Days Ahead of Haryana Polls
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)

Gurgaon: The Gurgaon Police on Monday said it has arrested 28 proclaimed offenders and eight bail jumpers from different places here in the last 10 days and seized illegal drugs and liquor as the model code of conduct remains in force for the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls.

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said police teams are keeping tight vigil on the activities of criminals who are out on bail, bail jumpers, proclaimed offenders, bad characters, non bailable offenders and local criminals.

"Those criminals who can procure illegal weapons or earlier accused in illegal smuggling of liquors are currently under our radar", Bokan said.

"Our joint team with Excise department seized 3,791 bottles of country-made liquor, 600 beers and 1,051 Indian-manufactured foreign liquor during the last 10 days. We also recovered 4.3 kg marijuana leaf and 1.9 kg opium. Besides, fake currency notes having face value of Rs 49,62,500 were seized from Gurgaon," he added.

"We have executed 361 non-bailable warrants against accused which were issued by courts," the officer said.

Gurgaon Police chief Mhd Akhil called a high-level meeting of top officers including those of JCP, DCP and ACP ranks to review law and order situation in the district.

Additional security cover has been deployed at crowded places and teams have been posted at areas bordering Delhi and other districts of Haryana to keep close watch on arms smugglers.

Akhil also directed officials to implement circular of returning officer pertaining to deposit of licensed arms. "5,246 licensed arms have been deposited with the authority. There are 6,100 arms license registered in the district", the officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram