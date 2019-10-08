3,791 Country-made Liquor Bottles, Over 4 kg Drugs Seized in Gurgaon in 10 Days Ahead of Haryana Polls
Gurgaon Police chief Mhd Akhil called a high-level meeting of top officers including those of JCP, DCP and ACP ranks to review law and order situation in the district.
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)
Gurgaon: The Gurgaon Police on Monday said it has arrested 28 proclaimed offenders and eight bail jumpers from different places here in the last 10 days and seized illegal drugs and liquor as the model code of conduct remains in force for the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls.
Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said police teams are keeping tight vigil on the activities of criminals who are out on bail, bail jumpers, proclaimed offenders, bad characters, non bailable offenders and local criminals.
"Those criminals who can procure illegal weapons or earlier accused in illegal smuggling of liquors are currently under our radar", Bokan said.
"Our joint team with Excise department seized 3,791 bottles of country-made liquor, 600 beers and 1,051 Indian-manufactured foreign liquor during the last 10 days. We also recovered 4.3 kg marijuana leaf and 1.9 kg opium. Besides, fake currency notes having face value of Rs 49,62,500 were seized from Gurgaon," he added.
"We have executed 361 non-bailable warrants against accused which were issued by courts," the officer said.
Gurgaon Police chief Mhd Akhil called a high-level meeting of top officers including those of JCP, DCP and ACP ranks to review law and order situation in the district.
Additional security cover has been deployed at crowded places and teams have been posted at areas bordering Delhi and other districts of Haryana to keep close watch on arms smugglers.
Akhil also directed officials to implement circular of returning officer pertaining to deposit of licensed arms. "5,246 licensed arms have been deposited with the authority. There are 6,100 arms license registered in the district", the officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra to Make Comedy Film on Her Marriage with Nick Jonas
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer