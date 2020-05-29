INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

38 Covid-19 Positive CISF Personnel Posted at Defence PSU in Kolkata Discharged

File photo: CISF jawans check unattended baggage at Kolkata airport. (PTI)

File photo: CISF jawans check unattended baggage at Kolkata airport. (PTI)

The entire CISF barracks in the GRSE main unit, where all the infected personnel were staying before they were diagnosed, has been sanitised, the sources said.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Share this:

Thirty-eight out of 41 COVID-19 patients detected among CISF personnel posted at Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, have been discharged, while two of them died due to the contagion, GRSE sources said on Friday.

Only one CISF personnel is under treatment at present, they said.

The entire CISF barracks in the GRSE main unit, where all the infected personnel were staying before they were diagnosed, has been sanitised, the sources said.

All the personnel who have been found COVID-19 negative and those discharged from hospital have been

quarantined within the barracks in separate locations.

Head constable Sushanta Kumar Ghosh (58), who had tested positive and was hospitalised on May 12, died on May 28, the sources said.

"He was suffering from chronic kidney disease and under haemo dialysis for the last two years," one GRSE source said.

An assistant sub-inspector, who had died on May 11, also had comorbidities and a history of hypertension and diabetes.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading