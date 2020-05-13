INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

38 Virus Cases Reported in CISF Unit Guarding Strategic Warship in Kolkata

A jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (Image: Reuters)

A jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (Image: Reuters)

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) CIAF unit has 38 active cases, with all but one being reported in the last 24 hours, as per an official data.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Share this:

The Central Industrial Security Force has reported 41 fresh coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, with the maximum recorded at its Kolkata-based GRSEL unit, a strategic warship building facility on the banks of Hooghly river.

A 55-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rank official posted in this unit had succumbed to the disease on Monday.

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) CIAF unit has 38 active COVID-19 cases now, with all but one being reported in the last 24 hours, as per an official data.

The GRSEL is a strategically important warship building facility on the banks of the Hooghly river that caters to the combat requirements of the Navy and the Coast Guard.

The CISF was deployed here in 2016 for proving an anti-terror cover to the facility.

The deceased official was under treatment at a Kolkata hospital since he tested positive for the disease on May 5.

This was the third death from the pandemic in the force with one in the unit that guards the Indian Museum in Kolkata and the other in the unit that protects the Mumbai international airport.

The Central Armed Police Forces have witnessed six deaths in all, the maximum being in CISF while two in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

The rest of the four fresh cases in the CISF since Tuesday have been reported from the Delhi Metro security unit of the force. The active cases in this unit are 28 now.

Overall, with the addition of 41 fresh cases, the total number of active cases in the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force stands at 109 now.

The contingent guarding the Mumbai international airport has 28 active cases followed by 5 in the Ahmedabad airport security unit and 3 from the Indira Gandhi International Airport protection unit, the data said.

The force is primarily deputed to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain apart from other defence and security institutions.

The CAPFs like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB — as per the latest data — have over 811 active cases of the disease.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading