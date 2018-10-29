English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
38-year-old Govt School Teacher Shot Dead in Delhi's Rohini
Sunita, who is survived by a 16-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination, the DCP added.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 38-year-old school teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi on Monday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Bawana village and a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School in Ferozepur town, Haryana. Sunita was going to school on her scooty in the morning, said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).
"The police received a call at around 8.05 am regarding the shooting incident in Rohini's Bawana area. After reaching the spot, it was found that a school teacher sustained three bullet injuries — two in the chest and one in the stomach — and was lying in a pool of blood," Gupta said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
