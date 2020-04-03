Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

38-year-old Held in Maharashtra for Licking Notes in Coronavirus Rant Video

Sayyad Jameel Sayyad Babu was arrested late Thursday night by Ramzanpura police in Malegaon, an official said.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
38-year-old Held in Maharashtra for Licking Notes in Coronavirus Rant Video
Representative image.

A 38-year-old man from Nashik in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly uploading a Tiktok video in which he is seen licking currency notes and wiping his nose with it while claiming the novel coronavirus was "divine punishment" without remedy.

Sayyad Jameel Sayyad Babu was arrested late Thursday night by Ramzanpura police in Malegaon, an official said.

"He also said in the video that the pandemic would intensify further. After the video went viral, we arrested him. He has been remanded in police custody till April 7 by a court in Malegaon," the official informed.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,571

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,041,106

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    222,332

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,203

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres