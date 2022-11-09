38-year-old Man Kills Wife for Spending Too Much Time on Social Media in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

In a terrifying incident, a man in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur killed his wife by choking her with a dupatta on November 6. Investigations revealed the woman was spending too much time on social media, creating reels, and had infuriated her husband.

Amirthalingam, a 38-year-old man from Dindigul, working as a daily wage labourer in vegetable market, has resided in Sellam Nagar of Tiruppur district. His wife Chithra worked in a garment factory in Tiruppur. The couple had two daughters. Apparently, Chithra had a habit of frequently posting reels on Instagram following the TikTok ban. After gaining more contacts and followers, Chithra made a decision to pursue acting. With more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, two months prior, she had gone to Chennai seeking opportunity in the cinema industry.

In the meantime, Amirthalingam and Chithra have argued numerous times about her propensity for posting reels and the man had developed an argument on how much time she was devoting to that. Last week, Chithra went back to Tiruppur to look after the wedding preparations for her daughter. Soon after the function, when Chithra was about to leave for Chennai, Amirthalingam forbade her from doing so. On the day of the incident, an altercation sparked between the duo over her desire for posting reels and the likelihood to act in the cinema.

Meanwhile, when things got heated, Amirthalingam choked Chithra with a dupatta at home and strangled her to death. Terrified Amirthalingam fled the spot and later confessed to hitting his wife Chithra to his daughter. Chithra was discovered dead when her daughter went to check. Eventually, she contacted police officials, who went to Perumanallur to recover Chithra’s body and captured Amirthalingam.

According to police, Amirthalingam confessed, “It wasn’t something I liked right away. As many people liked her dancing, she kept posting reels on Instagram for the past year. Of all, she came in contact with a male from Chennai through Instagram, where he wanted Chithra to play a role in a film, for which I refrained.”

“She travelled to Chennai and stayed there for a few months in spite of our resistance. I repeatedly urged her to stay with us for the sake of our daughters’ future. Three months ago, I drove her from Chennai to Tiruppur under duress to officiate our daughter’s wedding. She then informed me that she would be travelling to Chennai to look out for acting roles. As I refused, she returned to work in the garment factory. However, calls from Chennai kept coming for my wife. On November 6, Chithra informed me that she would be travelling to Chennai. An intense verbal clash broke between us. I reprimanded her with stern words. As Chithra attempted to harm me, I lost control of my rage and used a dupatta to strangle her to death,” Amirthalingam said.

