38-year-old Software Engineer Burnt Alive by Kin in Telangana Over Black Magic Suspicion

A 38-year-old software engineer was killed in Jagtial district allegedly by his relative on suspicion that he performed black magic, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday evening when he had gone to visit his relative in Malyala mandal, they said.

The victim, employed in Bengaluru, was set ablaze. Based on a complaint from his father, a case of murder was registered.

However, the exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said. Investigation was on.