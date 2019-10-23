38-year-old Succumbs to Dengue in Indore; Health Officials Fail to Locate Deceased’s House

A 38-year-old man succumbed to dengue on Friday stirring a sense of panic among the residents of Indore and the health department as well.

According to chief medical and health officer, Dr Pravin Jadia, Parag Parikh who was a resident of Bhanwarkuan, succumbed to the disease on Friday night in Apollo Hospital. “Parikh was admitted to Apollo Hospital on October 16. His samples tested positive on October 18. We have directed malaria department to undertake survey in the area and to launch anti-larva drive once again,” he said. Dr Jadia also informed said 167 samples tested positive this year but it was the first death due to dengue, as reported by Free Press Journal

As per the report, state health minister Tulsi Silawat has requested department officials to take necessary action. “I have directed officials and also sought help from state urban development and housing minister Jaivardhan Singh to control dengue menace. Health department and municipal officials will work together to fight the disease. But people should also be aware and not let water collect in their surroundings,” he said.

While the health department officials said it will take action and launch a survey after the death of the dengue patient, the malaria department officials couldn’t find the house of the deceased. The officials claimed that they continued to search the house of the deceased till Saturday evening and even asked Apollo Hospital administration to provide the accurate addresses of patients in the Bhanwarkuan area.

