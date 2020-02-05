Take the pledge to vote

389 People in Detention Under Public Safety Act in J&K: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said detention orders has been issued against 444 people under the JK Public Safety Act since August 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
389 People in Detention Under Public Safety Act in J&K: Govt
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A total of 389 people are currently in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said detention orders has been issued against 444 people under the JK Public Safety Act since August 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

At present, 389 people are in detention under the PSA, he said in reply to a written question.

Regular reviews are undertaken on a case-by-case basis and accordingly, extension in detention or revocation is made based on reports of field agencies and the ground situation.

