English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
39 Bangladeshis Deported From Assam in Last 2 Years: MHA
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha that Bangladesh has recently verified the nationality and issued travel documents for deportation of 53 Bangladeshi nationals, including one minor, who are in various detention camps in Assam.
File photo of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Loading...
New Delhi: Only 39 Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered Assam illegally, were deported in the last two years, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.
The minister of state for home also said in the Lok Sabha that Bangladesh has recently verified the nationality and issued travel documents for deportation of 53 Bangladeshi nationals, including one minor, who are in various detention camps in Assam.
"As per information available, 39 Bangladeshi nationals were deported from detention camps in Assam during the last two years, 2016 and 2017, after following the due process of law," he said in a written reply.
Rijiju said the Assam government has been advised to take necessary action to deport these Bangladeshi nationals as soon as possible. Deporting them is within the powers of the state government, he said.
The minister said deportation of foreigners staying illegally in India, including Bangladeshi nationals, is a continuous process and the central government is vested with powers to deport a foreign national under Section 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946.
These powers to identify and deport illegally staying foreign nationals have also been delegated to state governments and union territory administrations, and the Bureau of Immigration, he said.
Replying to a separate question, Rijiju said illegal migrants enter into the country without valid travel documents in a clandestine and surreptitious manner.
"Therefore, it is not possible to have an accurate estimate of such illegal migrants, including Bangladeshi immigrants, living in the country. Certain instances of some
illegal immigrants having obtained identity cards fraudulently have been reported," he said.
Also Watch
The minister of state for home also said in the Lok Sabha that Bangladesh has recently verified the nationality and issued travel documents for deportation of 53 Bangladeshi nationals, including one minor, who are in various detention camps in Assam.
"As per information available, 39 Bangladeshi nationals were deported from detention camps in Assam during the last two years, 2016 and 2017, after following the due process of law," he said in a written reply.
Rijiju said the Assam government has been advised to take necessary action to deport these Bangladeshi nationals as soon as possible. Deporting them is within the powers of the state government, he said.
The minister said deportation of foreigners staying illegally in India, including Bangladeshi nationals, is a continuous process and the central government is vested with powers to deport a foreign national under Section 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946.
These powers to identify and deport illegally staying foreign nationals have also been delegated to state governments and union territory administrations, and the Bureau of Immigration, he said.
Replying to a separate question, Rijiju said illegal migrants enter into the country without valid travel documents in a clandestine and surreptitious manner.
"Therefore, it is not possible to have an accurate estimate of such illegal migrants, including Bangladeshi immigrants, living in the country. Certain instances of some
illegal immigrants having obtained identity cards fraudulently have been reported," he said.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anderson vs Kohli Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- Mahindra Names New MPV as Marazzo (Codenamed U321), Inspired by Shark
- Hardworking Anirudh Thapa Wants to Make Selection Process a Headache for Stephen Constantine
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...