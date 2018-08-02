39 Families in Assam's Morigaon Detected as 'Illegal Immigrants' in NRC Final Draft

Along with the 40 lakh people left out of the final draft of National Register of Citizens, 39 families in Assam’s Morigaon district have been detected as ‘illegal immigrants’, according to the Morigaon Deputy Commissioner, Hemen Das.“Around 200 people from Morigaon have been found to have wrongly made it to the list. They include Doubtful Voters who have been proved as foreigners and those who have pending cases in the Foreigners’ Tribunal,” said Das.Speaking to News18, State NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela said that it is an ongoing process, and the draft NRC will be modified as and when investigations reveal any information about people.“When we get to know of decisions from Foreigners’ Tribunals about persons getting declared as foreigners or Indians, draft NRC will be modified. Some of such persons have given different names or changed addresses, or assumed new identities,” said Hajela.Of the over 40 lakh people left out of the complete draft, 2.48 lakh ‘put on hold’ are D-Voters and their descendants, and people who have pending cases in the Foreigners’ Tribunal and their descendants.