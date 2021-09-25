39 Including Children Test Covid-19 Positive in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Alarm Bells Ring

Mumbai: Thirty-nine people, comprising inmates and six children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Byculla women's jail here over the past 10 days, officials said on Saturday. Some 120 inmates were tested during this period, a civic official said, adding that 36 of the 39 who were detected with the infection have been quarantined in nearby Patanwala school and their condition was stable.

A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official added. Meanwhile, the medical health officer of BMC's E Ward told PTI the jail had not been declared a containment zone, and the civic body’s daily bulletin had erroneously informed that it was.

