39-Year-old Man Apprehended with 49 Kg Peacock Feather at Delhi IGI Airport

Naseer Ansari (39) was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday with three large bags containing peacock feathers.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: CISF personnel have apprehended a man and seized 49 kg of peacock feather from a Hong Kong-bound passenger at the Delhi airport, a senior official said on Thursday.

He said Naseer Ansari (39) was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday with three large bags containing peacock feathers.

The man was handed over to the Customs department as he could not explain the reason for carrying such a huge quantity of the feathers, he said.

Customs officials will ascertain the source of the cache and whether this consignment violates the wildlife law, the official said. Peacocks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

