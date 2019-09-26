39-Year-old Man Apprehended with 49 Kg Peacock Feather at Delhi IGI Airport
Naseer Ansari (39) was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday with three large bags containing peacock feathers.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: CISF personnel have apprehended a man and seized 49 kg of peacock feather from a Hong Kong-bound passenger at the Delhi airport, a senior official said on Thursday.
He said Naseer Ansari (39) was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday with three large bags containing peacock feathers.
The man was handed over to the Customs department as he could not explain the reason for carrying such a huge quantity of the feathers, he said.
Customs officials will ascertain the source of the cache and whether this consignment violates the wildlife law, the official said. Peacocks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hey Alexa, Why Do You Sound Like Samuel L. Jackson?
- Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani to Get Eliminated from the Show
- Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- Ford to End Independent Operations in India, Mahindra to Spearhead the JV: Report